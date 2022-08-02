Jan. 11, 1932 - July 31, 2022

PORTAGE - LeRoy "Roy" Rappatta, age 90, of Portage and formerly of Lake Station, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Roy was born on January 11, 1932 in Gary, IN to the late Benedict Rappatta and Ruth (nee Hutchinson) Seymour. He served as a member of the National Guard. Roy worked as a furnace heater at US Steel and retired after 44 years of service. He married the love of his life, Thelma (nee Mitchell), on November 8, 1952 and spent 66 loving years together until her passing in 2019.

Roy was a member of the Portage Moose Lodge 1900. He and Thelma joined Augustana Lutheran Church in 1981. They were long time members and Roy served on the property committee, providing maintenance for the church. As a young man, Roy studied and performed as a clown for over two years before joining the National Guard. He continued to clown on the side for family and church events. In addition to working at US Steel, Roy worked with a side business cleaning carpets. Roy was a beloved husband, loving father, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dear brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Roy is survived by his children: Fayellen (Steve) Forsythe and David (Beth) Rappatta; grandchildren: Sherry (Toby) Cheatham, David (Nicole) Forsythe, Meagan (James) Towner, and Mallory (Alex) Musick; great-grandchildren: Josey, Lody, Aubrey, David, and Miles; siblings: Ted (late Charlene) Rappatta, Michael (Joyce) Rappatta, and Lorie (Curt) Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

Roy is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; and his parents: Benedict and Ruth.

Family and friends may gather at Augustana Lutheran Church (207 Kelly Street, Hobart) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from Augustana Lutheran Church at 9:00 A.M. with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating. A visitation will take place from 8:30 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. prior to service. At rest: Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Augustana Lutheran Church: 207 Kelly Street, Hobart, IN 46342.

