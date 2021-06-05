Leroy Sims

July 12, 1941 – May 30, 2021

GARY, IN - Leroy Sims was born July 12, 1941 in Lee County, AL to Mary Lee Sims and Roosevelt Moore, both of whom preceded him in death. He resided in Birmingham with his grandparents, Will and Lola Sims until relocating to the Auburn/Loachapoka, AL area.

After graduation, he moved to Northwest Indiana and began a career at Inland Steel where he worked as a crane operator for over thirty years. While bowling, he met the love of his life Carolyn Cooper whom he married on August 4, 1979.

On May 30, 2021, Leroy answered the Lord's final call on his life as he transitioned from labor to reward. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Carolyn; daughters: Nicole (Clinton) Trask of Chicago, IL, Tawanda (Brennon) Wesley of Fort Wayne, IN; one brother, James Ross, Jr. of Phenix City, AL; four sisters: Annie Plummer of Syracuse, NY, Fannie Luke of Phenix City, AL, Delores (Howard) Thompson of Columbus, GA, Mary Helen (Claude) Summers of Ray City, GA; grandchildren: Nickiyanna (Jason) Johnson, Clinton Trask, Jr., Nia S. Trask, Bianca Wesley, and Brielle Wesley.