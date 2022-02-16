FORMERLY OF ST. JOHN, IN - Leslee Alyson Ciecierski (nee Furlong) formerly of St John, IN passed away at her Henderson, NV home with her husband Steven by her side on December 20, 2021 following a long illness. Born December 22, 1959 in Chicago, IL, her family moved to Calumet City, IL where she attended elementary and high school. While working full time, Leslee continued her education at South Suburban College and Purdue University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting. As a Certified Public Accountant, she became a partner with Fortner & Ciecierski Accounting in South Holland, IL. Leslee was a successful business woman, helping and mentoring many. She continued to challenge herself, returning to school to become a Certified Financial Planner. After a 30-year career and having her fill of cold and snow, Leslee and Steve retired and moved to Henderson, NV. Retirement did not suit Leslee very well. She returned to work, this time as an Auditor for the State of Nevada Department of Taxation. She had a generous heart and never met a stranger. Whether it was a tax client or the medical staff assisting her in her fight with cancer, Leslee always expressed a genuine concern for and interest in the care and happiness of everyone she met.