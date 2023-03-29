May 15, 1951 - March 25, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Lesley (Pratt) Denney, 71, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 25, 2023.

Lesley is survived by her siblings: Janet (Eddie) Schweitzer of Las Vegas, Lisa (Kirk) Godby of Las Vegas and twin brother, Wesley (significant other) Brenda (Pressley) Lovell. Lesley was preceded in death by her beloved husband Darrell Denney of 32 years, father Woodrow and mother Wanda Pratt; brothers Waco, Wayne, Wade, and Gracie, nephew Rick Pratt and Josh Phillips.

Although Lesley never children of her own, she shared all of her siblings' children as their grandmother. They all loved her and treated her like their own grandmother, as well. She is survived by many nieces, nephews. She attended all of their functions. Lesley retired from Kmart Corp. with 30 years of service. She attended Hammond Tech High School. She enjoyed making dolls, crocheting, gardening, playing bingo and most of all enjoying her frog collection of many years and staying close to her bonus sisters, Connie, Pat W. and neighbor Pat and her bonus brother Paul and special nephew Luis.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Lesley will then be laid to rest next to Darrell and close to her family at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond.