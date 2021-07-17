Leslie A. Thatcher

DYER, IN - Leslie A. "Les" Thatcher, age 78, late of Dyer, IN formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Sharon K. Thatcher, nee Hook. Loving father of Christina Johannessen (Thatcher), and Todd (Jenny) Thatcher. Proud grandfather of T.J., Quinn, Charlotte Johannessen, Michael, Noah, and Tabitha Thatcher. Dear brother of Charles "Chic" (Lorraine) Thatcher III, and James Thatcher; brother-in-law of Robert (Nancy) Hook and Mark (Pam) Hook. Devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles (late Doris) Thatcher II and Martha Thatcher, nee Janney.