Leslie A. Thatcher

DYER, IN - Leslie A. "Les" Thatcher, age 78, late of Dyer, IN formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Sharon K. Thatcher, nee Hook. Loving father of Christina Johannessen (Thatcher), and Todd (Jenny) Thatcher. Proud grandfather of T.J., Quinn, Charlotte Johannessen, Michael, Noah, and Tabitha Thatcher. Dear brother of Charles "Chic" (Lorraine) Thatcher III, and James Thatcher; brother-in-law of Robert (Nancy) Hook and Mark (Pam) Hook. Devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles (late Doris) Thatcher II and Martha Thatcher, nee Janney.
Visitation Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Rich Bawinkel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Bethshan, American Cancer Society, Lansing Christian School, and Illiana Christian High School, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.