CROWN POINT, IN - Leslie C. Zelnis, age 72, of Crown Point passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018. He served his country as a Vietnam veteran in the Army, after which he went on to serve his community as a Cook County Sheriff's police officer, retiring after 33 years on the force. After retirement Les became dedicated to his church and further served his community through the Knights of Columbus, organizing and assisting in numerous functions and charitable causes. Les raised numerous animals, was physically active and enjoyed fishing. Les' passing was unexpected, being in good physical and mental health.
He leaves behind his two sons, Nicholas and Christopher (Kimberly) who he managed to raise on his own as a single father. Les was kind, caring and patient beyond measure who would lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
Friends may visit with Les' family on Monday, August 20, 2018, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.