EAST CHICAGO, IN - Leslie Joi Adams, 60, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021 from her long battle with MS.

She is preceded in death by her father, Nathan Adams, Jr. and her mother, Nellie Jean Adams.

She leaves to mourn her passing two sisters: Patricia Adams and Natalie Adams; and a host of other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart.

Due to strict COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral is limited to family and previously invited guests only. The funeral can be viewed on Zion Missionary Baptist Church Facebook Page.

