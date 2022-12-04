 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leslie L. Wothke

  • 0

Nov. 30, 1938 - Nov. 16, 2022

OLATHE, KS - Leslie Leonard "Les" Wothke, age 83, former Head Basketball Coach, died peacefully in his Olathe home November 16, 2022. Originally from Valparaiso, IN, Les's coach career expanded throughout various high schools, NAIA, Division II and Division I Athletics, including the Army West Point Black Knights and Winona State from 1970-1975 and again from 1992-1998. Les is survived by his loving family and many friends. View the full obituary and send condolences at kccremation.com.

