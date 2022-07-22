Leslie LaMonte Hall Garrett

Dec. 28, 1972 - July 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS - Leslie LaMonte Hall Garrett, 49 of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was born on December 28, 1972 to Dr. Willie Marie Garrett, and Ronnie Glenn Hall. Mother survives him, Dr. Willie Marie Garrett; and father, Ronnie G. Hall (Angela); two sons: Torrie L. Garrett (Nancy), Adonis Cobb; one daughter, Lexie R. Garrett; one granddaughter, Ashlynn Garrett; two sisters: Denise P. Garrett, Brandy Dotson; six brothers: Christopher L. Garrett (Subrina), Karim T. Garrett, Jason Hall, Sr. (Jenna), Jourdan Hall, Randy E. Garrett, and Terrance Burnett (Audrey); godmother, Alma Williams. Specials cousins: Thomas D. Morris and Kimberly C. Moore. Special uncle, Larry C. Moore, Sr. Special nephews: Antoine Garrett (Patricia), and Leon Garrett, Jr. Leslie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: William and Hazel M. Moore; stepfather, John Arthur Garrett; paternal grandparents: Charles and Annie Hall; uncle, Ricky Hall; aunts: Nora L. Moore Davis and Crystal L. Burns Moore. Special nephew, Christopher Garrett.

Leslie grew up in Hammond, moved to Indianapolis in 1997. Leslie attended Maywood Elementary and graduated from Gavit High School in Hammond, In. He played basketball in high school. He was enthusiastic about coaching a youth basketball team and playing a game of basketball with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and entertaining family. He was employed at Kenney Machinery Corporation for the last 20 years. Leslie was a loyal and faithful employee, he enjoyed being a truck driver. We all will miss Leslie's long phone conversations and his million-dollar smile.

A visitation will be on Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St., Hammond In. Burial to follow at Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, In. Repast at Angel's Place, 6725 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, In.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Garrett family during their time of loss.