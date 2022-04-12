Leslie R. Michalson

VALPARAISO, IN - Leslie "Les" R. Michalson, age 77, of Valparaiso, IN and formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Les was born on October 15, 1944 in Detroit, MI to the late Leslie Michalson and Constance Iding. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School. Les worked as a salesman for Midwest Service Center and retired after 35 years of service.

Les was a member of the Marquette Yacht Club and enjoyed boating. He also liked to golf and tend to his animals. Les was an avid John Wayne fan and watched many westerns. He was a proud grandfather and loved everything that his grandchildren did. Les was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Les is survived by his children: Amanda (Todd) Winland, Kristine (Ryan) VanCleef, Joshua Henderson, and Daniel Michalson; grandchildren: Samantha, Jonathan, Kaiden, Noah, Megan; and several nephews.

Les is preceded in death by his wife, Roxanne; son, David Michalson; parents: Leslie and Constance; and sister, Sharon Van Drunen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Les' name may be made to Dunes Hospice (4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383).

A Celebration of Les' Life will take place at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel.