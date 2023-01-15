FRANKFORT, IL - Leslie R. Shea Sr., age 92. Late of Frankfort, IL., formerly of Dyer, IN. Passed away on January 11, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Shea. Loving father of Laura (Steve) Legnetti, late Cherryl (Roland) Shanks, and late Leslie (Linda) Shea Jr. Devoted grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of 11; and great-great-grandfather of three. Dearest brother of Joan (Harvey) Dust, and Carol (Joe) Coccaro. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Margaret Shea; and siblings: Donald (Rhaye) Shea and Peggy (Don) Andriuzzo. Leslie retired as a Supervisor from Commonwealth Edison State Line Plant. He was a very active member of loyal Order of Moose-Crown Point, IN - Lodge. Visitation will take place Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 west of US 41/Wicker Ave at 97th Ln.) St. John, IN. Following the service, interment to take place at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-365-3474