EAST CHICAGO, IN — Leslie Yvette Morris “Crunch”, age 62, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday August 11, 2021 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary.

She is survived by husband Myron; three daughters: Ave Kline, Jasmine and Tamaryn Morris; two stepsons: Myron Morris, Jr. and Garry Morris; two grandchildren: Mitchell Daniels, IV. and Jaiyana Feliciano; one sister, Karen Crooke; two brothers: Larry (Jacqui) Steele and Charles Kline, Jr. and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles Kline, Sr. and Janice Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Tree of Life Baptist Church 2323 W. 11th Avenue Gary. Rev. Eric Boone, Pastor; Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 Tree of Life Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Morris family during their time of loss.

