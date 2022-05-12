Oct. 28, 1943 - May 5, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Lester Gene Ferrell, age 78 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born on October 28, 1943, in Wheatfield, IN to William and Della (Snow) Ferrell.

Lester is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet (Joseph) Ferrell; daughters: Dawn (Rick) Susits, Jamie (Rob) Garcia, Evelyn (Tony) Ello; sons: Thomas (Kris) Ferrell, Kevin (Angie) Ferrell; sisters, Beverly Wiegand, Mary Jane Wiegand; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William M. Ferrell; mother, Della V. Ferrell; brothers: William, James, and his twin, Chester Ferrell; granddaughter, Larissa Sue Sanders; great-grandson, Carson Gene Garcia.

Lester retired from Bethlehem Steel as a crane operator in 2001 after 34 years of service. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, and camping, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan; His favorite teams being the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. Lester loved his wife and his children, but there is something special about the love he had for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted grandfather by supporting all their endeavors. Lester will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME CHESTERTON, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Lowell Ott officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lester's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and at st.jude.org/donate.

