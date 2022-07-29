 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lester James Vittetoe II

Dec. 1, 1980 - July 29, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LJ ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. LJ, you have been gone from this Earth one year today and many years too early. You were a smart, good-looking young man, who would have been 42 this December. How does your family tell you how much you are missed? We won't dwell on how difficult it has been without you at family functions, birthdays, holidays and everyday life. We will recall and remember all the things we've talked about together and the good things accomplished while you were here with us. You will always be loved by your family and two children. You are now in Heaven and we won't foget you. Your Loving Family

