WESTVILLE, IN - Lester Rhynard, age 71 of Westville, IN passed away on September 10, 2019. He is survived by wife, Marilyn; son, Jason Rhynard, and step-daughter, Dawn Allen; two sisters: Debbie Russell and Robin Cannon; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Lester.

He was a Pipefitter Local #597 for 41 years. Retired for 11 years. Donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Valparaiso. Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., 219-462-3125.