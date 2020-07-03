× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Lester Luebcke, age 90 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He is survived by four children: Valerie (Ray) Giacomin, Randall (Wendy) Luebcke, Douglas (Robin) Luebcke, Lisa (Joe) Riffle; ten grandchildren: Jason (Jen) Zona, Leslee Wiater, Brian (fiancée Kristen Garza) Giacomin, Stephanie Hodge, Joshua (Mandy) Luebcke, Matthew (Maria) Luebcke, Michael Luebcke, Emma, Stella, and Ava Riffle; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Gail (Gilbert) Stiener; son-in-law, David Zona; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Iris Luebcke; two daughters, Luann Luebcke and Pamela Zona.

Lester was a lifetime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where we was an elder, usher, and member of the dartball team. He was owner and operator of Les Luebcke's Road Side Market and served on the Lake County Fair Board.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00–6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (250 S. Indiana Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307) with Rev. Stephen Henderson officiating. At rest, Maplewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.