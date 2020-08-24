× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOONVILLE, IN – Letha Berkowicz Torrenga, 92, loved to dance and danced her way into heaven peacefully on August 22, 2020 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, IN.

Letha was born on November 16, 1927 in Clinton County, Kentucky to the late Ted and Eva Peercy.

Lee's passion was her family. She was a dedicated mother, supportive and encouraging, always sacrificing her needs for her family. She especially loved her role as "Nana". Lee was a remarkable homemaker, who loved cooking, entertaining, and gardening. She and Al loved traveling on his plane and had a special love for Jamaica. Lee will be remembered for her beauty and grace, and of course her "always in style" outfits that she never missed a chance to wear.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Berkowicz; husband, Al Torrenga; siblings, J.C. Peercy, Catherine Dean, Zorah Lee Russell.

Letha is survived by her loving children: Dennis Berkowicz and his wife, Sharon of Mesa, AZ; Pamela Aigner and her husband, Jerry of Boonville, IN; Jim Berkowicz and his wife, Angie of Hermitage, TN; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; siblings: Arthur D. Peercy, James Earl Peercy, David Peercy, Nevada Boyd, Marie Friedman; several nieces and nephews.