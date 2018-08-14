Letitia A. Luther

CHARLESTON, IL – Letitia Amelia Luther, age 82 of Charleston and formerly of Sauk Village, IL, entered her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 10, 2018. Visitation will be held from 5:00–6:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village on Thursday, August 16, 2018. The Funeral Mass will begin at 6:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Inurnment will be in the Oakland Memorial Lanes Cemetery in Dolton, IL. Services were also held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church. Gifts may be left at the visitation/funeral mass or mailed in care of ADAMS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.
Letty, as she was affectionately known, was born October 20, 1935 in Calumet City, IL the only child born to the late Joseph and Mary (Premetz) Fredianelli. She married her loving and devoted husband of sixty four years, Verlyn “Zeke” Luther on March 20, 1954 and he survives. Also left to cherish her memory are her children: Carole Plesha and husband Mike of Knox, IN, Janet Sands and husband Mike of Park Forest, IL, Mary Del Rio and husband George of Lynwood, IL, David Luther of Griffith, IN, Doug Luther of Sauk Village, IL and Dr. Lori Luther and husband Ray Kuznicki of Charleston; nineteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Letty was employed many years with the Sauk Village Police Department, first as a dispatcher and retiring as secretary to the Chief of Police.
Letty's family was her pride and joy and her grandchildren were one of God's blessings that she truly enjoyed. Memories of this special wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend will always be treasured in the hearts of those who loved her. Letty's complete obituary is available at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.