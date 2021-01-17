July 14, 1925 - Jan. 9, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Letitia "Tish" Glasgow (nee Gliga) of Schererville, IN passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born on July 14, 1925 in East Chicago, IN to Ioan and Maria Gliga. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Thomas Glasgow, her brother and sister-in-law John and Gene Gliga, and brother-in-law Steve Grammas. Tish is survived by her daughter, Janet (Terry) Crowe; grandsons: Garrett (Mari) Crowe, Gavin (Stephanie) Crowe; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Carson, Carter, and Emma Crowe, and Kirk Dapshis; nephew, John David Gliga; sister-in-law, Dorothy Grammas and family; cousins: the Angel and Turean families; and godchildren: Carol Thompson and Michelle Lewengood.

Tish was a member of the East Chicago Washington Alumni Association and the New Saint George Romanian Orthodox Church.

She enjoyed supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports and other activities. She was an avid Cub Fan and watching sports on TV, talking to friends, and going to lunch with several ladies groups.

She was blessed with great family friends, the Svabiks, the Blessings, the Shearers, the Horvaths, the Barbars, the ladies at Bobby's Beauty Shop, her condo friends, and her "earth angel" Olga Puskos.