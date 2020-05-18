× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Lewis Horner, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, left his earthly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Lewis is survived by his brother, Wayne (Shirley) Horner of Crown Point; sister, Marion Leach of Crown Point; nephews: Allen Horner and Andrew (Kathie) Horner; niece, Susan Degard; great nieces and nephews: Cassie (Scott), Blake, Dylan, and Claire, Lindsey (Kyle) Carly, Tony (Christie), Amanda, and his littlest ones Syler, Selah, Thomas, Rebel, and Judah; and nephew-in-law, Jeff Casteel. He was a fun and loving uncle who will be really missed.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents: William and Jean Horner; niece, Alane Casteel; and nephew, Garrett Horner.

Lewis was an Army Veteran and retired from J&L Steel (now Arcelor-Mittal) with 42 years of service. He enjoyed visiting with friends, hunting and fishing. Lewis actively volunteered with Every Child Ministries.

Private Service arrangements for the family have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Lewis to the American Cancer Society. View Lewis's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.