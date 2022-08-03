Nov. 04, 1937 - July 29, 2022

HAMMOND - Lewis J. Wetzel I, age 84, of Hammond passed away peacefully while camping at his "Happy Place" on Friday, July 29, 2022.

He is survived by his two daughters: Kathleen (David) Kwiatkowski of Schererville and Cindy (Bobby) Sullivan of Morocco; two sons: Stephen (Rosemarie) Wetzel of Crown Point and Lewis J. (Linda) Wetzel II of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: Brian Kwiatkowski, Nicole (Kyle) Wilbanks, Beth (Dalys) Menk, Melissa (Joshua) Fausnaught, Amanda (Jesse) Lock, Ryne Sullivan, Shyla Thomas, Lewis J. Wetzel III and Linda Wetzel; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Vera Sigley; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. Wetzel (nee Swiger); parents: Ernest and Maymie Wetzel.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m.

Lewis was a resident of Hessville for over 56 years. He was retired from Indiana Forge and Union Tank after many years of working as an electrician. He was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Hessvile #3117. Lewis enjoyed his weekends with good friends at Oak Lake Campground.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.