DYER, IN - Liane E. Denton, age 54, of Dyer, passed away on December 10, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Joan Parobek; brother, Michael Parobek, Jr.
Liane is survived by her children, Brandon (Sarah) Denton, Justin Denton, Amy Denton; sister, Terri (Dennis) Horton, loving niece and nephews.
Friends may visit with Liane's family on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Cremation at BURNS FUNERAL HOME will precede the visitation.