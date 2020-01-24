BEAVER DAM, KY - Libby Marie Crabtree Legler, 85, of Beaver Dam, KY left us and went to Heaven on January 21, 2020. She was born in McHenry, KY; the only child of Emma Stevens Ford and James E. Crabtree. She grew up in Hartford at 301 West Walnut Street until the age of eleven when her family moved to northern Indiana where her father worked at Standard Oil in Whiting. Her mother was a nurse for Dr. Crowder in Hartford before their move up north.

Libby attended and graduated from Calumet High School in Gary, IN.

While there, she met Harry Jake "Butch" Legler who attended Horace Mann High School, also in Gary. After his service in the Army, they were married on September 27, 1954.

Libby and Butch had three children. Bob Legler of Jacksonville, FL, Bryan Legler of Wanatah, IN and Lesley of Hebron, IN, who is married to Dean Stockman. Lesley and Dean have one precious daughter, Emma Marie, who is named after her great grandmother and Libby.

Libby and Butch moved to the south side of Beaver Dam off Prentiss Road in 1996 and enjoyed their live together in Kentucky until Butch's passing in June of 2000. Libby then moved into town.