Feb. 6, 2005 - Nov. 25, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Liberty Elizabeth Winnell, age 17, of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 in Chicago, IL. She was born on February 6, 2005 in Hobart, IN to Brett Winnell and Melody (Getz) O'Seadna.

Liberty is survived by her parents, Brett and Melody; step-mother, Paige Winnell; brother, Pax O'Seadna; grandfathers: Roger Getz, Florian Steciuch, Ross Himes, Bruce Winnell; grandmothers: Linda Getz, Sadie Steciuch, Marcia Himes, Sharon Winnell; great-grandmothers: Jane Sattler, Lorna Winnell, Maria Steciuch; uncles: Brian (Christina) Getz, Alex (Megan) Steciuch, Christian (Sabrina Ung) Steciuch, Corey Himes; aunts: Lydia (Branden Bueter) Steciuch, Alisha Saxon, Joy (Eric) Lovell, Chelsea Himes; and many cousins.

Liberty did a lot of living in 17 years. There were times where she carried the weight of the world, but you would never know it when she smiled. She made friends everywhere she went, always noticing kids on the outskirts and finding ways to connect with them.

She was a confident traveler - comfortable camping in the woods or traveling to new cities. She loved to bake for family and friends. She had a new favorite band every couple of months.

As a preschooler, she decided that her name was Ladybug Dragonfly Winnell, and kept it for months. She stood out with her natural fashion sense and always on-point eyeliner, which she never went without. Liberty loved and is loved by many.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERLA HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Patricia Riley-Churilla officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Liberty's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Hobart, 2054 IN-130, Hobart, IN 46342. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.