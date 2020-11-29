March 27, 1928 - Nov. 20, 2020

Lida Jane Barker (nee McCaw) died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 92. She and her husband, Robert Barker (deceased); had five children: Carolyn, Catherine (deceased), Richard (deceased), Julia, and Janet.

Ms. Barker taught U.S. history for 30 years; she taught at Gary Roosevelt from 1970-1993. Ms. Barker was a devoted fan of the Gary Railcats baseball team. She was an active member of the Disciples of Christ First Christian Church in Highland, IN.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Francis Walker; three daughters: Carolyn Barker, Julia Campbell, and Janet Levin; six grandchildren: Benjamin Campbell (Michelle), Sarah Campbell, Paul Campbell (Tamar), Rachel Levin, Jeremiah Levin and Josephina Levin; and two great-grandsons.

Please consider donating to the Gary Aquatorium restoration project https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Society-For-The-Restoration-Of-The-Gary-Bathing-Beach-Aquatorium. In her memory, please wear a mask in public and take Covid-19 seriously. It is real; it hastened her death.