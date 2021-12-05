EAST CHICAGO, IN - Liduvina Gomez (nee Flores), age 91 of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at home. She is survived by two sons: Jose Gomez and Valeriano (Pat) Gomez; grandson Jesse, and many other grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Valeriano G. Gomez; two sons: Roger and Jaime "James" Gomez; daughter, Liduvina Gomez.