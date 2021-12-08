VALPARAISO, IN — Lila Cagen Cohen (nee Lakin), age 96, died in her home in Valparaiso, Indiana on December 6, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Jody (nee Cagen) McDonald Siebert (Roy); her granddaughter Katie McDonald, her grandsons: Phillip (Holly) and Dennis Cagen, numerous nieces and nephews, her first son-in-law Robert McDonald, and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Philip Cagen, her son Richard Cagen, her granddaughter Natasha Cagen, her mother Rae Lakin Unger, her sister Eileen Tauber Slavick and her second husband Raymond Cohen.

Born on Halloween in 1925, Lila loved entertaining in her gracious home. As her final legacy, she published a cookbook, "From My Kitchen To Yours", in November 2021, with all proceeds benefiting The Caring Place, in Valparaiso, Indiana. Lila was also a lifelong volunteer and activist for causes that enrich the lives of community, women and children. Lila Cohen has donated her body to Indiana University Medical School. Due to Covid concerns, no memorial service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. Those wishing to honor Lila's memory are encouraged to donate to The Caring Place, Inc., 607 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383. https://thecaringplace.harnessapp.com/wv2/donate. No flowers, please.