July 11, 1932 - March 23, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Lila Hargis, age 88, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Lila is survived by her children: Debra (Jerry) Wilson, Ken (Jackie) Hargis; grandchildren: Steven, Kerry, Stephanie, Brittany, Taylor; and seven great-grandchildren.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents: Clarence and Hazel Lawrence; son, Steven; grandchildren: Heidi and Christopher; brothers: Malcolm, Jr., Paul, Bob; and sister, Vera.

Lila was a member of the Demotte Church of Christ.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 29, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Richard Boswell officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lila's name to VNA Hospice.

Visit Lila's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.