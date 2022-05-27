Nov. 11, 1952 - May 21, 2022

CEDAR LAKE - Lila Juanita Wilkes, 69, of Cedar Lake, IN, was reunited with her parents: Samuel A. and Margaret M. Goff; oldest son, John Samuel Wilkes; and siblings: Dwight Goff, Nancy Poole, Diane Yankovich and Janis Allen, whom she loved so much, on May 21, 2022. She was with her loving children and grandchildren when she passed peacefully, while in Boston, MA. on vacation.

Lila lived a wonderful, colorful life in which she enjoyed so many things and was a successful, multiple small business owner, after coming from meager means. She enjoyed doting on her grandkids immensely and was her children and grandchildren's greatest cheerleader. She travelled frequently with, and also to see, her family and friends; and also to experience the world, with great recompense.

Lila is survived by her children: Ron Wilkes of Lowell, Jodi (Josh Govert) Wilkes of Cedar Lake; siblings: Joseph (Rosetta) Laas of Lake Station, Billie Goff of Germantown, OH, Arlene (Jimmy) O'Neill of Cleveland, GA, and Gail (Mike) Allen of North Judson. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Brian Clark, Jesse Wilkes, Kendall Wilkes, Kali Govert, Nicholas Marlett, Nevaeh Govert and Racyn Wilkes; as well as great grandchildren: Jameson Adler, Niko Salinas, Johnathon Clark, Callie Marlett and Bo Barger; in addition to so many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM at the Cedar Lake Knights of Columbus, 13039 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN 46303. In lieu of flowers the family would request you make a donation to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.