GARY, IN - Lillian A. Peck (nee Dzienslaw), age 93, a lifelong resident of Gary, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline (Donald) Hepner; son John C. Peck, Jr.; three grandchildren: Katie (Matt) Hilton, Alan (Jenna) Peck, Candice (John) Whitehouse; three great-grandchildren: Benjamin Hilton, Landon Peck, and Emerson Peck. Preceded in death by husband John C. Peck, Sr. of 67 years; parents Jacob and Angela Dzienslaw; three brothers: Joseph, Frank, and Hank Denslaw; three sisters: Jane Ogiego, Helen Dzienslaw, and Valerie Dzienslaw.

Mrs. Peck was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Gary. She was a member of PWA Alliance Group #815, the PNA, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #207. She worked many years as a cook at St. Hedwig Catholic Grade School and at Slick's Laundry.

Private services were held for her family. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in charge of arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.