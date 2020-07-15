CROWN POINT, IN — Lillian "Arlene" Dunn, 81, of Crown Point, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Wittenberg Health Center in Crown Point where she resided. She was born in Chicago, IL, to the late Lillian and Raymond Dunn.

Arlene lived her life fully and served her Lord in many ways. Raised in Cedar Lake, she spent her adult life in Crown Point volunteering. She babysat for several churches and MOPS. She made coffee at the Civic Center & at Soup and Serenity. Arlene loved playing Santa and the Easter Bunny at Debbie's Designs. She exhibited at the Lake County Fair, was a 4-H member and proud Red Hat Lady. Arlene cooked at Camp LRCA. She loved to travel with family and was a member of Town and Country Church, where you would find her with a baby on her lap. Arlene loved to sing and happily did this at Wittenberg. She was an avid Cubs, Bulls and Elvis Fan, a collector of music boxes and a Bingo fan as well. Arlene loved all the residents and workers at Wittenberg, and told them so daily.