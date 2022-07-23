Lillian B. "Aunt Lil" Gaskill

MUNSTER - Lillian B. "Aunt Lil" Gaskill, age 96 of Munster, IN and formerly of Ogden Dunes, IN passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She is survived by her step-children: James Gaskill, Nancy (Gene) Randolph and Mae Z. Gaskill; step-grandchildren: Marc and Matthew Gaskill; nieces: Nancy (Jorge) Benavente, Nina Simpson and Mary (John) Duran; nephews: John (Carrie) Korpak and Frank (Debbie) Korpak; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Lil was preceded in death by her parents: Jesse and Christena Burge; husband, Charles Gaskill; son, Steven Burge; sisters: Gladys (Gordon) Lehman, Jane (Roy) McCuan and Helen (Frank) Korpak; and brothers: John (Lauris) Burge and Frank Burge.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Chaplain Shiela Jones officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery Columbus, OH at a future date. Visitation will be on Sunday, at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lillian was the beloved "Aunt Lil" to everyone's life she touched and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lillian's name to the Purdue for Life Foundation (purdueforlife.org) https://PNW.edu/Korpak-Memorial.