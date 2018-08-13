MUNSTER, IN - Lillian Caroline Piatek 'Lolly' of Munster, IN, age 89, was born on September 28, 1928 and passed away on Friday August 10, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Originally from Whiting, IN; Lillian was a 1945 graduate of Whiting High School. In 1951, Lillian married the love of her life: Joseph Piatek, who preceded her in death in 2002. She was always so proud that she had married the school principal of the Nathan Hale Elementary School in Whiting.
Lillian has three surviving children: Joe (Mary Ann) Piatek, Carol (David) Knish, and Mary Lou (Paul) Daniels; four grandchildren: Annie (Jason) Mitchell, Jeannie (Patrick) Hobbins, Timmy (Amanda) Piatek, and Joey (Michelle) Piatek; five great-grandchildren: Lillian and Leo Hobbins, Grace and David Mitchell, and Benjamin Piatek.
Lillian was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer, IN. Lillian would describe herself as a 'homemaker', but she was oh so much more! She was a chef, a baker, a gardener, a nurse, a comedian, a dancer, an artist, a life coach, a DJ, a world traveler, and a Pierogi Queen. She was our world; a daily dose of pure sunshine, whose legacy of kindness, generosity, and positivity will live on in all of the lives she touched.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral services will be DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Interment will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hammond, IN. A special thank you to the staff at the Hospice of Calumet.