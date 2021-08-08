 Skip to main content
Lillian Coombs (nee Kaufman)

Nov. 19, 1930 - May 17, 2021

CROWN POINT - Lillian Coombs, age 90, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully with family at her bedside May 17, 2021. Lillian was born November 19, 1930 in Gary, Indiana. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School Class of 1949. In 1953 she married Harold Coombs, they were married until his death in 1993.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pearl Kaufman; sister, Mary(Al) Radinski; sister, Virginia(Henry) Kapica; brother, Charles (Etta) Kaufman; brother, David (Ruth) Kaufman; brother, Robert Kaufman.

Lillian is survived by daughter, Diane(Jim) Wilson; grandsons: Jim (Caitlin) Wilson; Sean Wilson; one great-grandchild; sister, Louise Kaufman; and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside burial at Maplewood Cemetery May 29th, 2021.

