CROWN POINT (LOFS), IN - Lillian D. (Frye) Van Kempema, age 99 of Crown Point (LOFS), passed away on January 20, 2020. She was an English teacher and guidance counselor at Canterbury Jr High. She moved to the Lakes of the Four Seasons in 1978 with her husband Wally. She loved golf, interviewing people, and writing articles for the Seasonal. Lillian was instrumental in founding the Church of the Four Seasons. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Wally.