Lillian Doris Stefanko (nee Fuller)

Jan. 30, 1930 - Sep. 7, 2022

BURNS HARBOR, IN - Lillian Doris (nee Fuller) Stefanko, age 92 of Burns Harbor, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on January 30, 1930 in Salem, KY to Lawrence and Jennie Lou Fuller.

Lillian is survived by her daughters: Gayle Van Loon, Janice Gouwens (Lynn), Linda Vogt; Son, Joseph Stefanko, Jr.; Grandchildren: Jesse Hanson (Kerri), Elizabeth Holmberg (Thomas), Susan Branaugh (Mathew), Corey Van Loon, Scott Van Loon (Abby), Sarah Vogt (Einar Fridjonsson), Andrew Vogt (Catherine); Great-grandchildren: Kathryn and Robert Hanson, Jackson and Joseph John Holmberg, Holden and Hannah Branaugh, Lillian Mary and Austin Van Loon, Asta Linda Fridjonsson and Annika Vogt. Lillian leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews very special to her. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Jennie Lou Fuller; husband, Joseph John Stefanko, Sr.; Sisters: Margaret Myrick and Alpha Ophelia Hodge; Brothers: Newton Fuller and James Fuller; and sons-in-law: Richard Van Loon and Robert Hanson.

Lillian was an avid golfer who loved to bowl, and play cards with her dear lady friends, the "Silver Angels".

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lillian's honor may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611 or Share Foundation with the Handicapped, PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.