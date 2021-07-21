BATTLE CREEK, MI — Lillian F. Jerzyk (nee Sikora), age 97, of Battle Creek Michigan, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (James) Cross; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Alex; parents, Martin and Rose Sikora; and brothers: Chester Sikora, Sylvester Sikora, and Leonard Sikora.

Lillian was a retired employee of United Insurance Company, Chicago, Illinois, with 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Casimir Parish for 76 years. Lillian was a former member of the St. Casimir Rosary Society, the St. Casimir Seniors, and the American Legion Auxiliary Pershing Unit 428. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, fishing, and she prayed the rosary multiple times a day. "Lil" was a loving mother, auntie, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.