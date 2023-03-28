Aug. 17, 1944 - Mar. 24, 2023

CHESTERSON, IN - Lillian F. "Lil" Hager, age 78 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. She was born on August 17, 1944 in Harrisburg, AR to Joseph "Frank" and Lula (Foster) Pace.

Lillian is survived by her loving son, Jeffrey A. Hager of Jones, MI; daughter, Jennifer L. (David) Melle of Valparaiso, IN; grandson, Justin Higgerson of Wanatah, IN; sisters, Kathleen (Jerry) Ozust, Thelma Cziewski, Anna Sherrill; brothers, Ben (Linda) Pace, Elmer Pace; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl L. Hager; her parents, Joseph "Frank" and Lula Pace; brothers, Velmer Pace and James Mathis.

Lillian loved people and doing as much for everyone as possible. She loved Christmas and had made ornaments for the family. She actively supported her kids and grandsons school activities. She loved spending as much time with her family fishing and going to lunch with her brothers and sisters on the weekends. Lillian had worked at the local banks in Chesterton and retired from Vocational Rehabilitation in Valparaiso Indiana where she really enjoyed the work she did and the friends she worked with. She had a love for bowling and really enjoyed going to nationals. This way Lil and Carl took many fun and interesting vacations while she still got to enjoy bowling in the different states. She had bowled at Gateway Lanes and Westchester Lanes for years and then bowled up until last year at City Lanes in Michigan City with her dear friends.

Lillian always put everyone else's needs before hers even in the weeks prior to her death. She was so adamant to make sure that her children had one more birthday cake made by their mother this year that she sat at the kitchen table teaching her daughter how to make the perfect carrot cake for her son and son-in-law and instructed her how to make a scratch banana nut cake even though it was hard for her to sit there. She was loved and appreciated by many around her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.