SUMMERFIELD, FL - Lillian Iwinski Clark, age 87, a resident of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on March 21, 2022. Lillian was born and raised at 86th and Manistee, in Chicago, and was immensely proud of her Polish heritage and the Southside neighborhood she called home. Lillian was a devout Catholic and never wavered from the two constants in her life, faith and family. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grade School and Chicago Vocational High School.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, and the man who worshipped the ground she walked on, Gordon, and is survived by her four children: Debra (Rick) Vielhak, Summerfield, Florida; Bruce (Mary) Clark, Munster, Indiana; Karen (Juan) Sacristan, Madrid, Spain; and Anthony (Sherri) Clark, Saline, Michigan, all of whom she loved more than life itself. Perhaps what gave her the greatest joy, however, were the memories generated by the life experiences with her grandchildren: Samara Vielhak, Brad Clark, Kara (Blake) Larkins, Juan (Joelle), Ryan and Michael Sacristan and Alec and Matthew Clark, and the knowledge that her great- grandchildren: Rose Vielhak, Bowen and Brady Larkins, Julian Sacristan, and Olivia and Hugo Sacristan will carry on the tradition of a loving family. Thank you, Mom, for all the love, sacrifice, hard work, and for being there when we needed you. You will live on in the hearts of those who loved you the most – your family.