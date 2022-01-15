May 13, 1940 - Jan. 8, 2022

MANTENO, IL - Lillian Joanne (Fugate) Weber, 81, of Manteno, Illinois, passed away on January 8, 2022. She was born May 13, 1940 in Dyer, Indiana to Oral and Opal (Smith) Fugate. She graduated from Dyer High School in 1958.

On September 26, 1962 she married Roy C. Weber in Kankakee, Illinois.

He passed on March 1, 1992. She attended Modeling School in Chicago, Illinois, worked as an accountant at Clark Transport, Tracy Trucking, R&L Trucking and then worked for the Homewood and Manteno, Illinois School Districts. She resided in Dyer, Indiana from 1940 to 1962, Homewood, Illinois from 1962 to 1992 and Manteno, Illinois from 1992 to 2022.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno, Illinois.

She volunteered for the local Veteran's Home, Food Banks and enjoyed helping Special Needs Children and Senior Citizens.