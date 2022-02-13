DYER, IN - Lillian L. Grimler (nee Lewandowski), age 92, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 10, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Loving wife of 68 years to Edward C. Grimler. Devoted mother of Roxanne (David) Kaminski, Kathy Grimler Natzke, and Greg (Mary) Grimler. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly (Matt) Fink, Jeffrey (Erin) Kaminski, Amanda (Wally) Vukadinovich, Mike (Gea) Natzke, Gregory (Magen) Grimler, and Allie Grimler; great-grandmother of Evelyn, Alayna, and Henry Kaminski, Xaiden Natzke, Nathan, Evan, and Koda Vukadovich, Noah, Lilliana and Helena Fink, Roland and Harper Grimler; step-great-grandmother of Dylan and Alexis Bales. Dear sister of Valerie (late John) Krajewski, Michaelene (late Don) Rink, Michael (Diane) Lewandowski, Joseph (Judy) Lewandowski, Thomas (late Kathy) Lewandowski, and the late Rose (Louis) Sobilo, and late Esther (Richard) Babusiak. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Anna Lewandowski. Kind aunt and great-aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.