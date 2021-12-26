Lillian Lorraine Phillps (nee Sandor)

Aug. 23, 1921 – Dec. 22, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Lillian L. Phillips, age 100, of Hammond entered into the gates of heaven on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Walter Bales; son-in-law, James Jolink; five grandchildren: Monique (Ed) Hardee, Jenise (David) Press, Tim (Edie) Jolink, Kimberlee (Mike) Ernest and Angela (J.D.) Miller; thirteen great-grand-children; eight great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands: Walter F. Bales and James Phillips; daughter, Janet Jolink; parents: Steve and Debor Sandor; four brothers and four sisters.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.

Lillian was a lifelong resident of the region. She was as a member of St. Catharine of Sienna Catholic Church. Lillian enjoyed sewing and make aprons. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.