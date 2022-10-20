HEGEWISCH, IL - Lillian M. Smierciak (nee Kolwick) age 83, late of Hegewisch, IL passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Smierciak. Loving mother of Kimberly (Toby) Gibson, Sue (Brad) Lueders and Tony (Suzette) Smierciak. Proud grandmother of Stephen, Kathryn (Bradley), Charles, Tara (Jon), Samantha (Jono), Alec, A.J. and Anderson. Cherished great grandmother of Lili, Liam, Harper, William, Saylor, Eli, and Noah. Kind sister-in-law of Ronald (Maria) Smierciak, Alice (Jerry) Banach and Pat Kolwick. Preceded in death by parents William and Mary Kolwick; brothers Walter and Joseph Kolwick.