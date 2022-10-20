 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lillian M. Smierciak (nee Kolwick)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Lillian M. Smierciak (nee Kolwick) age 83, late of Hegewisch, IL passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Smierciak. Loving mother of Kimberly (Toby) Gibson, Sue (Brad) Lueders and Tony (Suzette) Smierciak. Proud grandmother of Stephen, Kathryn (Bradley), Charles, Tara (Jon), Samantha (Jono), Alec, A.J. and Anderson. Cherished great grandmother of Lili, Liam, Harper, William, Saylor, Eli, and Noah. Kind sister-in-law of Ronald (Maria) Smierciak, Alice (Jerry) Banach and Pat Kolwick. Preceded in death by parents William and Mary Kolwick; brothers Walter and Joseph Kolwick.

Visitation 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Florian Church , 13145 S. Houston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633 followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. www.opytfh.com or 773.646.1133.

