June 19, 1951 - Sep. 22, 2021

HOBART, IN - Lillian M. Swallow, a lifelong resident of Hobart, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Lillian was born on June 19, 1951 in Gary, IN to the late Richard and Vivian Swallow. She was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1969. Lillian was employed at numerous restaurants in the area including Abbotts Restaurant, Dunes Truck Stop, and Crossroads for 40 years. She enjoyed singing, crafting, and loved watching her TV. Lillian will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lillian is survived by her sisters: Marie (Terry) McKinney and Jeanine (Tony) Cagley; nieces: Amber Green, Vivianne Cagley, and Michelle (Aaron) Peet; nephew: Mark Cagley; great nieces and nephews: Matthew Green, Tony, Lillianne, and Elvis Cagley, Wyatt Cagley, Ryan, Dakota, and Layne Peet; and dear friend: Linda Pugh.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Vivian Swallow; sister: Kathleen Richmond; and nephew: Richard Cagley.

Per Lillian's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel.

To share condolences and view Lillian's obituary online, please visit www.Reesfuneralhomes.com