RICHLAND, WA - Lillian Margaret Hehr (nee Bander), 86, died October 27, 2018 in Richland WA. She was born in East Chicago, IN on February 26, 1932, to Joseph Bander and Esther Fodor, who migrated from Hungary. She married Joseph Ellas in 2006, for five very happy years, who died in 2011. She enjoyed music and dance. She received a Bachelor of Music from Butler University in Piano performance in 1953. She was a certified Braille Transcriber for many years receiving their Merit Award. She retired from Hallmark Cards in Kansas city after 22 years.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Bander and sister-in-law, Beldad Bander. Einan's at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements. A Memorial service was held November 12, 2018 at Christ The King Church in Richland, WA .