March 21, 1923 - April 23, 2022

HEBRON - Lillian Piekarz, age 99, of Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

She is survived by her daughters: Loraine Sikich (Schererville, IN) and Linda Fronczak (Tallahassee, FL); granddaughters: Laura (James) Sackett and Sarah (Pedro) Milo; great-grandchildren: Samuel and Indiana MacFarlane, and Caroline, Peter and Olivia Milo; nephew, Carl (Kris) Jarosz of Columbus, IN; and great-nephew, Christopher (Amy) and Charlotte.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus (Ted); parents: Leonard and Antonia Maciejewski; sister, Jeanne Jarosz; and grandson, David Sikich.

Lillian was a long-time parishioner of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Hebron. She previously sang in the Carmelite Monastery Choir, Millenium Choir, member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit, former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, was a founding member of St. Helen's Breakfast Birthday Club. She previously worked at the Anderson Company. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services (624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Prayer service at 5:00 P.M.

A memorial mass will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:00 A.M. at St. Helen's Catholic Church (302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN), Rev. Frank Torres officiating. Services to conclude at the church.

Inurnment to take place at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

