Lillian Ruth (Fredregill) Evanger-Finkl

Jan. 11, 1932 — Oct. 18, 2021

MONTICELLO, IN — Lillian Ruth (Fredregill) Evanger-Finkl, 89, of Monticello (formerly of Brevard, North Carolina), passed away at 2:24 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at the White Oak Health Campus of Monticello with her family by her side.

She was born on Monday, January 11, 1932, in Alton, Illinois to the late Ernest Earl and Audrey Ethel (Stutsman) Fredregill. On April 5, 1952, in Cedar Lake she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Evanger; he passed away in August of 1999. Then she married Anthony "Bud" Finkl; he is deceased as well. Her life revolved around her children; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and had many adventures with her sisters.