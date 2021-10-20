Lillian Ruth (Fredregill) Evanger-Finkl
Jan. 11, 1932 — Oct. 18, 2021
MONTICELLO, IN — Lillian Ruth (Fredregill) Evanger-Finkl, 89, of Monticello (formerly of Brevard, North Carolina), passed away at 2:24 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at the White Oak Health Campus of Monticello with her family by her side.
She was born on Monday, January 11, 1932, in Alton, Illinois to the late Ernest Earl and Audrey Ethel (Stutsman) Fredregill. On April 5, 1952, in Cedar Lake she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Evanger; he passed away in August of 1999. Then she married Anthony "Bud" Finkl; he is deceased as well. Her life revolved around her children; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and had many adventures with her sisters.
Surviving are seven children: Jane Dowdy of Fox Lake, Illinois, Herbert (wife Terry) Evanger of Brevard, North Carolina, Audrey Evanger of Brevard, North Carolina, Lillian (husband Jerry) Tolley of Monticello, Robert Evanger of Brevard, North Carolina, Ernest (wife Patty) Evanger of Spring Grove, Illinois, and Kenneth (wife Emily) Evanger of McHenry, Illinois; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three siblings: Ernest Fredergill, Carol William, and Nancy Briggs. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Earl and Audrey Ethel (Stutsman) Fredregill; her husband, Robert "Bob" Evanger, and second husband, Anthony "Bud" Finkl; son-in-law, Robert Dowdy; and two siblings: Herbert Fredregill and Clothiel Steinbacher.
A Private Celebration of Life was held by her immediate Family. Miller – Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the Family.