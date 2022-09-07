Lillian Seat Cranor

HIGHLAND, IN - Lilly was born in a Red Cross camp in Eboli, Italy on February 21, ( she did not want me to put the year) and came by boat from Germany with her father Ilija to Ellis Island at age four. From there she and her father settled in East Chicago, IN.

She passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022 after a three plus years battle with cancer. Lilly fought this disease like a soldier, never giving up on life no matter how hard her body hurt.

Lilly Belle was preceded in death by; her mother Marija Cosic-Seat; father Ilija Seat; husband William H. Cranor; and special family caretakers in her youth the Katic, Cosic and Mandich families.

Our Serbian spit fire is mom to Debra Clayton (nee Dado), her lawn mowing son-in-law Ray Clayton; and loving grandchildren: Gabriella Zwoll, Jaiden Clayton and Nadia Clayton. Special family Rosemary Salczynski, Dawn Moffitt and the Cleveland Cosic Family. Special friends Sara and Tom Horvatich, Rene Mica, Barb Eder, the Highland Class of '88 girls crew she was second mom to and the Highland American Legion Post 180 Members.

She graduated from Washington High School in South Bend, IN in the 60's and married the love of her life Billy Bob Cranor in October 1978. Lilly loved Fleetwood Mac, Country music, gardening, birds, feeding the squirrels, fishing/boating and most of all the American Legion in Highland, IN. She would pick her favs from the jukebox and hit the floor for hours. Lilly was quick witted, straight to the point and no one could ever pull the wool over her beautiful eyes! She will be missed by so many who loved her youthful soul.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) in Highland, IN on Saturday, September 10, 2022. from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Family will be invited to attend a private service. The Celebration of Life will continue at Langel's Pizza in Highland, IN from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

