HOBART, IN - Lillian Smolinski (nee Jatkowski), age 96 of Hobart, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Lillian was a 48-year resident of Hobart; a member of St. Hedwig Church in Gary for 92 years, where she served as secretary for 47 years retiring at the age of 88. Lillian is survived by two sons: Stanley (Mary Lou) and Henry Smolinski; six daughters: Helen, Patricia, Theresa, and Angela Smolinski, Antoinette Shettles and Margaret (Michael) Souronis; three grandchildren: Jason (Claire) and Adam Smolinski, and Stephanie Shettles; and two great-grandchildren: Ethan and Tyler Smolinski.

Lillian was preceded in death by Henry, her husband of 60 years; her parents, Clement and Maryanna Jatkowski; her sisters: Stella Jatkowski and Sophie Skora; her brother Walter Jatkowski; and her daughter-in-law, Judy Smolinski.

Funeral services are Wednesday, December 15, 2021 beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart and proceeding to St Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. For more information (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.