Lillian V. Eldridge

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Lillian V. Eldridge, 72, of East Chicago passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Medical Center of Arlington in Arlington, TX.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharla (Sam) Jefferson, of Cedar Hill, TX; one stepson, Brian Eldridge, of Merrillville; two grandchildren, Jalen and Lauren Jefferson, both of Cedar Hill, TX; one godson, Jared Forte, of Phoenix, AZ; one sister, Mary Williams, of Canton, MS; one brother, David Chaney, of Great Mills, MD; sister-in-law, Valerie Holliday, of Minneapolis, MN; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, James M. "Punchie" Eldridge.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service, the Rev. Charles Thompson officiating. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Mrs. Eldridge was retired from Willow Glen Academy in Gary and a member of Zion Baptist Church.

